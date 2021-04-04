Kasoa murder: We'll lynch killers if you grant them bail - Residents tell police

Some residents in Kasoa have served notice to the police that they will lynch the alleged murderers of a 10-year old boy if they are granted bail.
The residents are shocked at the incident and many described it as barbaric and callous.
The two suspects have so far been arrested and the residents have told the police to deal with the matter with all the urgency it deserves, it warned the police never to grant the two men bail.
READ ALSO: Kasoa: One of the killers of my 10-year old son is a family friend - Mother reveals
Two persons, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old are in the grips of the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy for money rituals at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.
According to sources the suspects lured the deceased, only known as Ishmael by his peers, into an uncompleted building and hit him with an object, killing him instantly.
There are claims that a fetish priest in the Volta Region told the two suspects to bring human parts for rituals, hence the action of the pair.
The mother of the deceased speaking to the media after news broke to her that her son had been murdered expressed shock at the incident.
Weeping uncontrollably, she said she knows the two suspects involved in the incident and even said one of them eats regularly at her house.