Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued by police

The two Canadian ladies who were reportedly kidnapped last week in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, have been rescued by police.
Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, and Bailey Jordan Chitly, 20, were rescued last night in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi.
The two ladies were not abused, according to reports. Two suspects have been picked up while two others are on the run.
A statement released by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday morning revealed that the rescue operation was carried out by National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
“Details of the operation and ongoing efforts to ensure that similar incidents are successfully resolved will be made available in a subsequent press briefing scheduled for 15:00 hours today [Wednesday].
“Government continues to encourage the media and commentators to be circumspect in public commentary on security matters in order not to compromise other related operations,” the statement urged.
The statement further assured citizens and travellers that Ghana was safe.
Search for Kidnappers of Canadian citizens
Police in the Ashanti Region has last week begun a search for some unknown number of men who allegedly have kidnapped two Canadian women.
The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi.
Reports reveal the two women were forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm just when they had stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.
Reports indicate that one of the victims, identified only as Lauren, is in Ghana with her other colleague on an exchange programme with the Entrepreneurship Department of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).
Canada issues crime alert to its citizens in Ghana
Canada has issued an alert to its citizens in Ghana to step up their security following the kidnapping of two of its nationals in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.
The Canadian government in a tweet said, “Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth.
Ensure that windows and doors in your residence are secured,” the Canadian government tweet added.
