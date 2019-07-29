Kidnapping of Canadian girls : Court grants 4 suspects bail

Four of the eight suspects arrested over the kidnapping of the two Canadians girls in Kumasi have been granted bail by the Accra High Court.
The court presided over by Justice George Buadi granted the bail to the sum of GH₵200,000 each with two sureties following a bail application by their lawyers of the suspects.
As part of the bail condition, one of the sureties must be justified while Abdul Nasir, Seidu Abubakari aka NBA, Safianu Abubakari and Abdul Rahman Suleiman aka Worfa must also report to the Kumasi Central Police Station every Monday.
The case has been adjourned to August 12, 2019.
The rest of the accused persons – Sampson Aghalor, aka Romeo, Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar and Yusif Yakubu have been accused of playing various roles in the kidnapping of Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tiley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilly, who were in Kumasi to participate in a youth programme on June 4, 2019.
They have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to kidnap, while Aghalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu, have been charged additionally with two counts of kidnapping.
