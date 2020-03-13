Korle Bu restrict visits to patients

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has restricted visits to patients on admission at the facility.
According to a statement from the hospital, the restriction is part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Now only two relatives of patients on admission will be able to visit them.
For the Department of Child Health, only parents or guardians of patients are permitted to visit.
This measure has become necessary because patients are already vulnerable and can therefore easily be infected.