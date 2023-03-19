Kumasi-based Silver FM destroyed by fire

Kumasi-based Silver FM has been shut down after fire tore through its office spaces and studios on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
The fire destroyed studio equipment while programming was in session Saturday morning.
“Unfortunately the fire extended to the production unit and the main studios, destroying everything in the studio. Equipment ranging from cameras, consoles and other pieces of equipment have been razed,” said Dominic Kwaku Boateng, the news editor of the station.
Owners of the facility, Silver Media Alliance in a Facebook post had said the station was off-air as part of its “general shutdown maintenance schedule”.
“All functional social media handles are active with the content being broadcasted and regular services would be restored as soon as possible,” a station notice on social media said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established as personnel from the fire service have been to the scene to begin their investigations.
This is very hard to take. Our two studios at @SilverfmGH gutted by fire 🔥.
We thank Almighty for our lives. I’m very very SAD😔 😭 pic.twitter.com/6aSP3NiSrl— Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) March 18, 2023