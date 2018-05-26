Kwesi Nyantakyi never said Akufo-Addo is in his pocket - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-chief of the Crusading Guide Newspaper, Malik Kweku Baako, has disclosed that President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi in the yet to be aired Anas' expose named 'Number12' never said he has President Akufo-Addo in his pocket.
According to Kweku Baako, there is nowhere in the 10-hour undercover tape where Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured to have said he has the President in his pocket as being circulated in the media.
President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, ordered for the immediate arrest of the head of GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.
According to reports Kwesi Nyantakyi is believed to be using the name of President Akufo-Addo to defraud some individuals.
Speaking to Journalists on May 22, 2018, at the Presidency, Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinarpo disclosed that, Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on camera engaging in influence peddling in the name of the President and other key government officials.
“The President of the Republic has had the benefit of viewing aspects of the investigative piece and in this documentary, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi is supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior officials of government to induce supposed potential investors into our country to part with various sums of monies.
It was also revealed in the Anas' video that Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited for $8 million for himself, $5 million for Nana Addo and $3 million for Bawumia.
It was widely reported in the media that Kwesi Nyantakyi in defrauding some investors by false pretenses said, "I have the President in my pocket".
However, in reacting to the comment allegedly made by Kwesi Nyantakyi,"I have the President in my pocket", on Joy FM's news analysis programme Newsfile, Kweku Baako who is closely related to the celebrated investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas said, "there is no such thing on the tape, maybe is an interpretation of what somebody said that is what is being put out"
Kweku Baako added that "categorically Kwesi Nyantakyi never said the President is in his pocket, but he talks about his influence when the money comes and how they take over the country", I suspect is an interpretation that someone is making. Kweku Baako noted.