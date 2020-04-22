Maamobi Hospital administrator denies report of selling PPEs to staff

The administrator of the Maamobi General Hospital Helen Tetteh has debunked claims of selling Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to staff of the hospital.
There were reports in the media on April 22, 2020, that the staff were angry with her because they had to purchase their own PPEs.
Health workers at the facility can only access the PPE after paying 5 cedis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the report said.
Ms Tetteh, however, says their stores always make available PPEs to staff on a regular basis but also admitted that they have limited resources and will need more from the government to combat the disease.
"I will say it is not true that we sell PPEs to our staff, we had in stock quantity of face mask and management issued a memo to the effect that all unit heads must go for face mask from the general store and the records are there. We do not give it to them on a daily basis, we issue some specific quantity to the various units and it is expected that as and when it is exhausted they request for more. We have had some PPEs from the government but it is not enough we need more"
Some health workers have threatened to withdraw their services in the fight against COVID-19 if the government does not provide them with enough PPEs.
Their calls were heard as the government made provisions of these PPEs which includes nose/face mask, gloves gowns among others.
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Ghana, there have been calls to provide more PPEs to these health workers to ensure they perform their duties without fear.
Ghana has started manufacturing PPEs with some five local companies tasked to do so.
These companies have been tasked by the government to produce over 6.3 million PPEs ranging from robes, medical scrubs, medical gowns, gloves among others.
Ghana's COVID-19 cases as of April 22, 2020 stood at 1,154 with 120 recoveries and 9 deaths.