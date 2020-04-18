Local manufacturing of PPEs could end importation - Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the local manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to aid the fight against COVID-19 could end the importation of the medical gear.
He made this known when he visited the companies producing the PPEs namely: Dignity DTRT, Sleek Garments and Cadling Fashion.
These companies have been tasked by the government to produce over 6.3 million PPEs ranging from robes, medical scrubs, medical gowns, gloves among others.
Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng on the tour.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Difficulty in acquiring PPEs not just a Ghanaian problem but global - Dr. Aboagye
"We have about five companies asked to as a matter of urgency to produce PPEs, that is also something that will clearly be the way forward. From this day onwards once production capacity shoots up then we have no reason to import these items anymore".
Dr. Bawumia, was also impressed by the efficiency of the companies in their production, assured that government will continue to support them to produce health equipment post COVID-19.
"Government is fully committed (to local industries) not just in this short term but long term. So you can expect more orders," said the Vice President.
"This will be part of the post COVID-19 architecture and this is what the President was talking about; take these opportunities to grow Ghanaian industries, create jobs in Ghana, create income and I think that this is what you are doing here."
Health workers across the country have warned against halting their services in this COVID-19 period over the lack of PPEs.
The government has assured them that, they will do all they can to provide them with the items.
As of April 15, 2020, Ghana's COVID-19 case count was 641, with 8 deaths and 83 recoveries.