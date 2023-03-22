Ministry of Health takes delivery of 500,000 measles rubella vaccines

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu on Monday, March 21 took delivery of 500,000 Measles rubella vaccines.

According to the Health Minister, he is anticipating that by the end of the month, more vaccines will be received.

He revealed that the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio vaccines that arrive in the country earlier this month have been distributed across the country

This follows the shortage of childhood vaccines that hit part of the country months ago.

President Akufo-Addo delivering the State of The Nation Address on March 8 said the current shortage of some childhood vaccines in the country is of great concern to him.

This shortage, if prolonged, according to the President, will affect negatively Ghana’s Childhood Immunisation Programme, which has been recognised as one of the most successful in the world.