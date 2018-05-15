Mob attack police station, frees 4 suspects

Over five hundred residents from "Akyeremade" in Sene West District of the Brong Ahafo Region have attacked the District Police Headquarters at Kwame Danso, beats up officers on duty, and freed four of their friends who were in police custody.
The District Police Commander, Chief Inspector, Nartey Dandy, who spoke to Prime News Ghana’s freelance journalist, Kofi Nyarko Ofori said, two weeks ago, some the people of Akyeremade attacked some Sisala residents in a bush and destroyed over 200-bags of their charcoals.
The Commander said, the case was reported to the police for actions.
Chief Inspector Dandy said, on Tuesday May 15, 2018, at around 3am, the police stormed to Akyeremade and arrested four suspects, namely, Akwasi Kumah, Kofi Dengal, Osei Kwadwo and Nana Asempa, who is the chief of the town, over the act.
He said after the arrest, the residents allegedly mobilized themselves in three trucks, fully armed, and attacked the police station.
They allegedly beat up two officers on duty, broke into the police cells and freed all the four suspects.
Chief Inspector Dandy added that, the police have arrested two of their Community Protection Personnel on the suspicions that, they have been leaking information from the police to the residents of Akyeremade as they are native of the town.
The Sene West District Chief Executive, John Nyarba, is therefore urging the residents to use the appropriate channel to solve their problems rather than always attacking police stations.
He assured that, the law will deal with the people who attacked the police after investigation.