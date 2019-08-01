Murder of officer: Police announce GH¢10,000 reward for informants

The Police administration has announced that anyone who provides credible information that would lead to the arrest of armed men who attacked and killed a police officer at a checkpoint in the Sagnarigu District in the Northern Region will get a GH¢10,000 reward.
The Police in a statement also said a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation, Intelligence and National Operations Departments of the police have also been dispatched to Tamale to support investigations into the murder of the peace officer.
On the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, the Northern Regional Police Commander, has appointed a family liaison officer for counselling services to the family of the deceased officer and the surviving officers of the attack, the statement added.
Background
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, armed men attacked a police checkpoint and shot dead a female officer in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.
The female officer was among three others who were stationed at a checkpoint close to a fuel filling station.
The armed men after attacking the officers also stole weapons belonging to them.
The four men wore masks and were dressed in military camouflage matched with dessert boots on board a grey saloon car.
Emergency numbers to call
The police called on any person with information to notify police stations near to them or call police emergency numbers 0299200331, 191 or 18555.
“The Police Administration further reassures all police officers and the public that it will leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of last night’s murder and such other criminals in the country,” it added.
