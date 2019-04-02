Kasoa shooting: My husband was shot at the back, bullet penetrated through his chest - Widow of deceased

The widow of the 36-year-old man who was shot at Akweley a suburb of Kasoa, Maame Esi says the police shot her husband at the back and bullet penetrated through his chest.
The deceased, Richard Aheheto was shot by a police officer on March 31, 2019, at about 8.30pm.
In an interview with Starr News, widow of the deceased, Maame Esi narrated the incidence
''I was watching a movie in the room that evening while he was seated outside with his friends having a conversation, then I heard a warning shot, that was when I came out to check what was happening.I heard the police say they will arrest anyone who comes close to them they slapped and beat him up mercilessly when he attempted running away they shot him. They arrested everyone in the house and took him to the station''.
''I started looking for him because I couldn't find him,he run away with a bullet wound whilst bleeding and fell somewhere.We later found him in a pool of blood and took him to the hospital only to be told he has passed on.The police did not say what exactly he did for which reason they attacked him.They shot him in the back and penetrated through his chest,'' she added.
Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu has ordered a speedy investigation into the shooting of the 36-year-old man.
This follows after the family of the deceased appealed to the police to stop shielding the officer who killed their relative and bring him to book.
The police issued a statement signed by the Assistant superintendent of police, Simon Tenkuu in regards to the shooting incidence stated that:
“In the process of arrest, the mob assaulted one Police officer who sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious. While the officer was being assaulted others tried to disarm him causing him to fire a shot which nit the deceased Richard Aheheto who was reportedly holding the muzzle of the rifle at the time”.
Below is the full statement