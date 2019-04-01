Police begin investigations into shooting incident at Kasoa

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it has begun investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at Kasoa in the Central Region.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at about 08:30 pm.
The Police in Kasoa says they received a distress call at the Emergency Command Centre to respond to attacks against some people at a hairdressing graduation ceremony at Akweley in Kasoa.
A patrol team was dispatched to go and restore order, following which two suspects were arrested amidst the pelting of the stones and objects at the patrol team. In the process of arrest, the mob assaulted one Police officer who sustained serious injuries and fell unconscious.
While the officer was being assaulted others tried to disarm him causing him to fire a shot which hit the deceased Richard Aheheto who was reportedly holding the muzzle of the rifle at the time.
Both the deceased and the injured officer were rushed by the patrol team to the hospital for treatment but the deceased was pronounced dead.
The Inspector General of Police David Asante Apeatu in a statement has directed that investigations into the matter should commence.
Below is the statement
Read also: Assault case involving driver, mate adjourned to April 15
Public urged to report police officers who misconduct themselves
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News