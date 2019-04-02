Police to address media on NAM1, Ahmed Suale murder today

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service is expected to address the media today April 2 on some important cases of national interest currently under investigation.
The press briefing will touch on critical investigations such as the case of the three Takoradi kidnapped girls, the killing of Tiger Eye PI employee, Ahmed Suale, and the supposed arrest and trial of CEO of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah in the UAE.
The press conference according to media reports has been triggered by the service’s drive to duly keep the public informed on ongoing investigations.
The CID has been in the news in recent times over arrests and investigations into key matters of national issues, some of which have triggered protests from the general public over the CID’s seeming silence on the matters since they started.
On the issue of the kidnapping of three girls in the Western Region, several residents recently staged a demonstration over the matter in the region.
Some Menzgold customers last week held a demonstration in Accra over the apparent silence of the government and security agencies on the whereabouts embattled CEO of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah who was said to be in the grips of security agencies in the United Arab Emirates.
The demonstrators, many of whom say they have huge investments locked up in the company say the government must produce Mr. Appiah Mensah and ensure that he is prosecuted.