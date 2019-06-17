N/R : Network failure hits EC's limited voters' registration exercise

Some residents registering for the Electoral Commission, EC's limited voters' registration exercise in the Northen regional town of Savelugu are stranded as network failure hits the exercise.
Speaking to Citi FM, some of the residents say they exercise begun at 8 :00 am but as at 11 : 00 am no card has been issued as officials tell them there is a network failure preventing them from issuing out the cards.
"They are saying that the network is not good, and they are waiting for the network to come, the network is not good so they can't do it, we've started around 8 am but nobody has been able to receive their cards as at now."
But reports from other parts of the country like the Greater Accra region and Ashanti region show that they have been massive turnout and the process has been smooth unlike some parts of the Northern region.
Limited voters' registration exercise
The Electoral Commission (EC) today June 17, 2019, begun a Limited Voters’ Registration exercise nationwide, to register Ghanaians who have turned 18 since the last registration as well as those who, for one reason or another, have never registered to do so.
It forms part of the Commission’s preparations towards the conduct of the 2019 district level election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The exercise which was originally scheduled for June 7 had to be postponed following an injunction application filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Umar Ayuba, challenging the decision by the election management body to hold the registration in its district offices and some selected electoral areas.
But the Supreme Court in its ruling on whether to uphold the injunction or not dismissed the application.
A statement signed by the chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, after the Supreme Court ruling, said, “the Limited Voters Registration Exercise will now take place from Monday, June 17, 2019 to Sunday, July 7, 2019.”
According to the statement, “the registration will take place in all district offices of the Commission and designated electoral areas/centres throughout the country.
“Registration will start from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm each day and will include weekends.”
Admissible documents for registration, the statement mentioned include a Ghanaian passport, a valid driver’s licence, a National Identification card and an old non-biometric voter’s identity card for those who registered before the 2012 Voters Registration Exercise.
