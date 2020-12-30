NDC files petition to challenge 2020 election results

The National Democratic Congress, NDC has filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the 2020 polls.
In a statement after filing the petition, the party said: “The Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.
“The Petition details serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities. It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.
The party has also announced the following individuals as spokespersons while the trial is ongoing
Hon. Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong Esq. – Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice.
2. Hon. Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine Esq.- MP for Bolgatanga East and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.
3. Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba Esq. – Member of NDC Legal Team
4. Hon. Alex Segbefia Esq.- Director of International Relations, NDC
5. Abraham Amaliba Esq. – Director Legal, NDC
6. Sammy Gyamfi Esq.- National Communications Officer, NDC
7. Kakra Essamuah Esq.- NDC Communications Director
8. Joyce Bawa Mogtari Esq. – Special Aide and Spokesperson of HE John Dramani Mahama
9. Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. – Member of NDC legal team
It is believed that respected lawyers including Tsatsu Tsikata and Tony Lithur will be part of the legal team of the NDC.