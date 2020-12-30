Timelines and Court Proceedings of Election 2020 petition

The NDC is expected to file their petition today at the Supreme Court challenging the results of the 2020 Elections.
Below is the timelines and court proceeding of the petition:
The date for filing presidential election petition ends today counting 21 days from 9th December declaration - article 64 of Constitution.
Petition to be served on President-Elect and EC within 2 days, all things being equal, else to be served by publication in 2 national daily newspapers.
Nana Addo and EC have 10 days to file Answer/Response (Defence) plus any preliminary legal objection with arguments.
All parties to be notified to appear before the court within 48 hours, and they appear by 10th day for the pre-trial conference where how the case will be conducted is determined.
No amendment of case allowed to add unto or alter the grounds stated in the petition, and no political party allowed to join the case.
Trial/hearing starts 15th day and ends 21st day, and judgment delivered before or on 42nd day, in March.
Live telecast of trial allowed.