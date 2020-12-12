NDC should provide tangible evidence and not overdramatize issues - Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice President for IMANI Africa Kofi Bentil says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should not create a picture that makes it look like the election was rigged in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Mr Bentil says he appreciates that there were some mistakes by the EC and that should not be repeated.
He, however, said the NDC should provide tangible evidence to back their claims of irregularities but should not overdramatize things because he thinks the NPP clearly won the election.
"The NDC should feel free to say what they want to say. Until they can put up that materialistic evidence which means we may have to change the results, they need to change their tone a bit. They shouldn't make this look like this is a totally stolen election that figures are fictitious, everything is wrong and somebody is trying to win the election for somebody. I think the NPP won this election. The discussions are important, bringing out the lapses are also important. However, it is useful that we help the EC to correct their mistakes. It is also important that the NDC and Mahama make their case and it is also important they don't overdramatize," he said on Newsfile.
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
Mahama addressing a press conference reiterated the party's earlier position to reject the results announced by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah.
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.