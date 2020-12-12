Mahama can only cure the mischief by going to court, protest a waste of time - Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their flagbearer John Mahama to go to court to have their election grievances resolved.
Mahama and the NDC have made it clear they will not accept the results of the 2020 presidential elections which saw President Akufo-Addo re-elected.
Mr Baako speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile says if the NDC wants the cure the mischief that they are trying to project, then their only option is the court because their protest and demonstrations will not have any effect.
"If Mahama thinks the results are flawed that is his opinion and he is entitled to it but fortunately he knows what to do relative to curing the mischief he has to go to court that is the avenue left for him. He was a beneficiary of a similar incident in 2013 election petition. I wish he does because it will improve our democracy, he doesn't have a luxury of alternatives. Anything he does protest, demonstration are legitimate but they are not a substitute for judicial determination relative to declarations made by the EC. If you want to cure the mischief which you are complaining about then you ought to proceed to the legitimate forum that is the Supreme Court. Whatever NDC wants to do they can but they can never get anything out of it if they don't go to court otherwise what they are doing is a share waste of time".
John Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not accept the results of the 2020 general election.
Mahama addressing a press conference reiterated the party's earlier position to reject the results announced by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah.
Mahama says the results the NDC has points to the fact that they won the election but the EC rigged in favour of Akufo-Addo and the NPP hence they won't accept.
"NDC won't accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC majority. Final results have always been declared 48 hours but the EC within 24 was in a hurry to declare the results. The EC were bent on rigging and they have brought their reputation to a low. As announced by NDC we will not accept the results by the EC boss Jean Mensah, the NDC won a whopping 140 parliamentary seats but the EC wants to steal some 5 seats for the NPP."
Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595% while John Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366% in the 8th election in the 4th Republic.