NIA begins registration exercise for refugees in Ghana

Some 7,000 refugees living in Ghana are expected to be issued Identity Cards to enable them to access some social services in the country.
This comes after the refugees called on the government to be considered for the Ghana card ever since the exercise began, so they could live a stress-free life while in the country.
Due to this, the NIA has begun the registration and issuance of Refugee Identity Cards to refugees living in Ghana.
After this exercise, they would be able to get access to some social services ( opening a bank account, registering SIM cards etc.) they do not currently enjoy as a result of their unregistered status.
The acting Executive Secretary for the Ghana Refugee Board, Padi Tetteh has thus commended the Authority.
Mr Tetteh said the step is in the right direction and in accordance with international conventions.
“Due to the fact that we are signatories to the UN Refugee Convention and also the fact that we are governed by the Ghana Refugee Law, we are to ensure that refugees have access to social services, and it is important that they do so in order to allow them to earn a living.”
However, Mr Padi clarified that this card does not grant nationality status to the refugees.
“It is important to note that the card doesn’t grant them nationality, and they don’t have the right to vote.
The only thing is that the card gives them the right to social services in order to live in safety and dignity.”
The 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol outline the rights of refugees, as well as the legal obligations of States to protect them, including the right to social services.