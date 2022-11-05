Ghana card remains the only ID for Sim registration exercise - NCA clarifies

The National Communications Authority has clarified that the Ghana card remains the only ID for the Sim registration exercise.
This comes after a claim by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George that Voter's ID cards can now be accepted as a document for the registration of SIM cards.
But in a swift response, The NCA has clarified that for now "Ghana Card remains the only ID for the current SIM registration exercise."
It said it "has NOT issued any such directives to the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) providers.
"There is currently no medium for registration with Voters ID in the current SIM registration exercise; Ghana Card remains the only ID."
"What was rather discussed at a SIM registration technical meeting yesterday [November 4, 2022] was updating the SIM registration App to allow a temporal use of Voters ID; that development effort will take several weeks if not months to complete – and the deep dive technical discussions on the integration effort with the MNOs/BWAs have not even been held."
The NCA said, "A similar effort with Passport integration has taken more than three months and counting and still not complete."
"If necessary, the general public will be duly informed when both integration efforts are complete as well as the modalities and conditions of use.
"To reiterate, Ghana Card remains the only ID for the current SIM registration exercise," the NCA added.