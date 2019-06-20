Nigerian Professor Nwagbara sacked by UEW for derogatory comments

Nigerian English lecturer, Professor Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara has been sacked by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).
Prof. Nwagbara became the talk of town after he was captured in a viral video inciting Nigerians against Ghanaians.
In a statement signed by the Registrar of UEW, the university said it took a very serious view of the video which had circulated on social media involving the professor.
He was picked up by the police for questioning and his comments were highly condemned because it came at a time where there is tension between Ghanaians and Nigerians.
It said the university "after subjecting Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara to internal disciplinary process, finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has, accordingly, dismissed him".
The university, however, apologised to Ghanaians "for Prof. Nwagbara's disparaging remarks about this country's educational system and further indicates that the comments were full of inaccuracies".
The statement said the university was "highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded comments had brought to the institution, the ministry of education, and, indeed, Ghana as a whole".
READ ALSO:
Nigerian Professor who incited Nigerians against Ghanaians picked up by Police