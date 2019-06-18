Nigerian Professor who incited Nigerians against Ghanaians picked up by Police

Information reaching PrimeNewsGhana indicated that a visiting Nigerian Professor at the University of Ghana by name Augustine Nwabara who was captured in a viral video inciting Nigerians against Ghanaians has been picked up by the police.
The information further revealed that the Professor is currently being interrogated by the police service.
In a video gone viral on social media, the Prof in a meet up with some Nigerians in the country implored the Nigerian media to tear up Ghana in the eyes of the international community through negative reportage.
According to the professor, Nigeria already has a bad image mainly because of how they’ve been branded by others especially by Ghana, so it is time to reciprocate that by coming up with innovative ideas and strategies.
Citing some strategies for their mission to work effectively, the professor said “We’re highly skilled and highly talented and blessed people but many at time we lack strategy, Nigerians tend to lack strategy. You can have good skills, if you don’t know how to let people know it, it is there; dies, like having a factory full of items in the warehouse. If you don’t advertise it remains in the warehouse”.
“They have harassed us a lot, I know that... What I’m saying is we need strategies. I’ll suggest something which the embassy can think about; I know they know which they can do immediately at the Nigerians community. There is bad image for Nigeria; we can take it back through the press. We can reverse it. We have powerful Nigerian media stations, channels broadcast all over the world, there’s active online social media, the plot in Nigeria. Let them come here and run documentaries of the experiences of Nigerians and blast it all over the world. In three days Ghana would respond”.
According to the professor who says he was once a media person and has expertise in how it works, whatever agenda the Nigeria media set will work out positively as people believe every news item that comes from the media is the truth although that is not usually the case.
Advocating the need to extensively utilise this mode, he called on the Nigerian leaders to take advantage of this strategy as it will be the key to destroy the image of Ghana since Nigerians can’t be the only ones to be branded as bad or evil.
“I have been a media person, you cannot be here and suffering. Let the leaders get our media persons come here to cover what has been happening. Go to the student community, go to the business community, go to everywhere; come to the embassy. Go and confront the officials with the information, air it, within one week I can tell you part of worse happening. I’m sorry to say it but this is within us, the present government in Ghana came on the grounds of Nigeria bashing. I’ve listened to things some of their top leaders have said all over the world in major places. We did not take it back, if we take it back they will sit up, so media strategy one”.
“Use their own media; but you know something, I’ve been a pressman, there is no absolute truth in the media. The truth is truth as it is presented. Let us use our own media and get back to them. Let us see life cases, let our media with this story say we want to go to their prisons to see Nigerians, of course, they will turn you back, you broadcast it. And by the time you’re through run series of documentaries on Nigerians relations and sir we’ll take history”, he suggested.
He further revealed that there has been a long-standing rivalry between Ghana and Nigerian dating back to Kwame Nkrumah’s time, which is known by few indicating that it is about time Nigerians let Ghanaians know they are ahead in everything.
“That rivalry has been there because we don’t tell them the truth. They don’t know, historically there is that rivalry. Its sibling rivalry but the truth is that it’s a rivalry between an elder brother and a younger brother. It’s the rivalry all over Africa”.
Advising on how to make it work without being obvious, the professor said “Let’s take back our image, let’s take them on step by step in very subtle forms not frontal, not open”.
Watch the video below to know other strategies the professor came up with to completely destroy the image of Ghana to the international community.