'No one leader can have all their preferences, methods and approaches accepted' – National Cathedral Board of Trustees tells Bishop Dag

The Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral of Ghana says it has already clarified some issues raised in Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ letter concerning the National Cathedral project.
A statement signed by Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, Chairman of the Board of Trustees dated January 18, 2023, said the issues were clarified when he (the Chairman) led a delegation on a visit to Bishop Dag Heward-Mills’ office on August 23, 2022.
READ ALSO: National Cathedral: Rev. Kusi Boateng to sue Ablakwa for defamation
According to the Board, the respected preacher, and all other members of the trusteeship, should appreciate that they will not always have their way in decision-making.
It said all the leaders have their own understanding of issues and must be respected.
“The challenge of such a group is that individual leaders, with a history of implementing their own organizational /denominational programs and vision, have to be part of a collective decision-making process where their preferences might not always prevail.
“Specifically, this means that no one leader can have all their preferences, methods, and approaches accepted. In this changed and unfamiliar context, some would prefer to leave the Trusteeship,” an excerpt of the release said.
The presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills resigned from the Board in August 2022.
In his resignation letter, the venerable Bishop aired his displeasure about some of the happenings on the Board.
According to the respected preacher, even though he was a trustee and attended all meetings until his resignation, he was not involved nor privy to discussions on the financial and technical issues concerning the project.
“I have been a reachable and available trustee and attended every meeting of trustees since the pandemic began, in person and by zoom, and the records will show that, Bishop Dag said.
“If I say that I, as a trustee, do not know many of the financial and technical issues concerning the Cathedral, it means the discussions about the National Cathedral were held by some people outside the trustees’ meeting or perhaps in a forum that I was not present or invited to.
“On the one hand, the National Cathedral is said to be a Government of Ghana project, with the government taking financial decisions. Yet, on another hand, at meetings, it is implied that the trustees have taken or participated in taking some decisions,” Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said after his resignation.