National Cathedral: Rev. Kusi Boateng to sue Ablakwa for defamation

Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng has disclosed his intention to sue Member of Parliament North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamation.
This follows allegations made against him by the MP in relation to the construction of the National Cathedral.
Ablakwa on Monday petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng over conflict of interest, including possession of multiple identities and other alleged criminal dealings.
In his reaction to the petition, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng promised to avail himself to the commission to present his side of the story.
READ ALSO: National Cathedral: Ablakwa demands Rev. Kusi Boateng's resignation, prosecution over conflict of interes
But he said he will also set the record straight in "public" before going in front of the Commission just as the MP did.
"I look forward to the (CHRAJ) enquiry during which I will present my side of the matter to the commission," portion of his statement read.
According to Rev Kusi Boateng, "when all is done I will seek redress against Mr. Ablakwa for his deliberate defamatory statements against me."
Ablakwa's petition alleged that there was a transfer of GH¢2.6million cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi-Boateng under his secondary identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.
The petition sought to invoke the mandate of CHRAJ under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the “odious conflict of interest” in regard to Rev.Victor Kusi-Boateng’s position on the national cathedral board as he “literally paid his own company a staggering GH¢2.6million for no work done”.
Rev. Kusi Boateng, who is also the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, according to Mr Ablakwa, was the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who received the GH¢2.6 million from the national cathedral board.
“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng. The two are, therefore, one and the same,” Mr Ablakwa alleged in a statement on his Facebook wall that preceded the petition.
Mr Ablakwa said documents revealed that two other persons, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi were also directors of JNS Talent Centre Limited.
“From unassailable and irreproachable documents in my possession, Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, aka Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, uses multiple passports and multiple identification cards with different names and different dates of birth as his special modus operandi.
“When JNS Talent Centre Limited was being incorporated, he submitted a passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. The passport’s number is G0886001. At the time, he claimed his date of birth was December 30 1969,” he said.
Another matter of interest for Mr Ablakwa is that “when the National Cathedral of Ghana was being incorporated on the July 19, 2019; Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng used his driving licence for the registration.”
According to the MP, deeper investigations expose a host of companies which Rev. Kusi-Boateng operates as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.
The companies include: Y-CV Construction Ltd.; Qharis Consortium Ltd; Kharis Football Academy FC Ltd.; El Dunamis Media Limited; Onpoint 1 Laundry Ltd.; Vibrant Generation Chapel Worldwide LBG; Dunamis Chapel Worldwide LBG; El-Dunamis Enterprise and Duna Media Foundation.
Some of these entities, he alleged, were registered to engage in small scale mining.