North East Region records another COVID-19 case as one more person test positive

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality, North East Region.
This brings the number of cases recorded in the Region to two.
This new patient is said to have come in contact with a 19-year-old man who died of the virus in the region last week.
He is said to be among those who sent the deceased to the hospital when his case intensified. He was part of the 43 persons whose samples were taken for tests.
Health authorities say 35 of the 43 persons have been tested so far with one testing positive
He is currently in isolation and receiving the necessary treatment in the municipal capital Walewale.
The first person to test positive in the region was a 19-year old asthmatic patient who was rushed to the hospital.
Upon reaching the hospital, health officials saw signs and symptoms of the coronavirus and a test was conducted on him.
But he died barely four hours later even before the test result was ready.
Meanwhile, the military have been deployed in Walewale to enforce the social distancing directive as many are flouting it.
As of April 15, 2020, Ghana had recorded 641 COVID-19 cases with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths so far.
There has not been update in cases in the last 48 hours, the partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi will end tomorrow and the President is expected to address Ghanaians whether there will be an extension or not.