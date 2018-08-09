NPP gov't has no authority to legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has stated categorically that the NPP government has no authority to legalize homosexuality in Ghana and that government will not seek any such authority to do same
.
“Let me assure that this government has no plans to change the law on homosexuality. We have no authority and we will not seek any authority to do so,” Akufo-Addo said when he was speaking at the Global Evangelical Church’s 2018 SYNOD on
The President advanced that the debate about the imposition of taxes on the Church has come up in Ghana because of the affluent lifestyle and display of wealth by some members of the clergy in Ghana. He noted that the public has observed as priests compete to show who is the more powerful and who is the richer.
“The public looks on as some of the churches appear to forget about the poor and venerable in society and concentrate on being outrageous. It is not surprising that there are calls for taxes to be imposed on church incomes. When you step out of the charity sphere, out of education and out of healthcare, you are putting yourself in the line of the tax net”, Akufo-Addo said.