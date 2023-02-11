OSP arrests four persons for failing to declare sources of income

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) is arraigning four persons before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Monday, February 13 for failure to declare their sources of income.
According to the OSP, the four have, therefore, failed to comply with regulation 20 of LI2374.
The four are Issah Seidu, who works with the National Insurance Commission (NIC), James Keck Osei, who works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator, John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde, who are both senior officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
The arrests came after the OSP conducted an audit into their lifestyles.
Four persons, 3 public servants and 1 civil servant have been arrested and charged by OSP for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.