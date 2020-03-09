Police arrest 4 persons over Sogakope Assemblymember's murder

The Police have announced that they have arrested four persons in connection with the murder of the Sogakope Assemblymember Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.
The Police say the four are currently assisting with investigations and will be arraigned in accordance with the law.
They also called on the general public to help them, the statement from the Regional Command indicated that the police together with other agencies are working assiduously to apprehend all perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.
“Four persons have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the killing of the Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral area. The four are currently assisting Police investigation and will be duly arraigned before court. The Police are working assiduously in partnership with all relevant stakeholders to arrest anyone involved in the killing of the Assemblyman and also call on the public for support.”
The police also pleaded with the public to use the following toll free numbers: 191/18555 or 0242979097/0240292264/0201748309 to volunteer credible and timely information that can lead to the arrest of people linked to the killing and criminal elements within the region.
The late Assemblymember, Marcus Mawutor Azahli, a mobile money merchant in Sogakope, was shot and stabbed to death at his residence, while some unknown amount of money contained in a safe was stolen.
His wife sustained an injury from a knock on her head with a gun barrel and was stabbed on the shoulder, while their child was shot at.
Former President Jerry John Rawlings has also offered an amount of GH¢25,000 cedis to anyone that will provide relevant information which will lead to the arrest of the killers of the Assemblymember.