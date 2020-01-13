Police arrest some unposted trainee teachers for besieging GES premises

Some seven members of the Coalition unposted trainee teachers have been arrested after besieging the office of the Ghana Education Service today January 13, 2019.
The seven who are part of the leadership of these trainee teachers were arrested after leading their members to the GES office to demand postings.
The teachers claim they were not at the GES office to demonstrate but they were invited by GES for a meeting.
These people are currently at the regional police headquarters regarding their actions to mass up without prior notification.
The Public Relations Officer of these trainee teachers Asante Agyemang Solomon says they were called by the Human Resource Director for a meeting.
"We had a call from the HR for a meeting, so we got there and was waiting for the executives but they told us they know nothing about the meeting. We then gathered that the police were around and we were driven away with some being arrested".
The Police are yet to make known the nature of the persons arrested.
Another member said: "We were not here to demonstrate, but we had a message on Friday that the GES wanted to meet us. The police later arrived here and told us to leave the premises but we pleaded with them to allow us to meet the Director-General or the Human Resource person to come and talk to us so we know the message was genuine. This angered the police officers and they arrested some of our colleagues and sacked us from the premises."
Last Friday some graduate trainee teachers stormed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to demand postings.
