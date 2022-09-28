Police commence investigation into drowning of officer at Sefwi Amoaya

A police officer, Nuhu Abubakar, on Tuesday, September 27 lost his life after drowning in River Sui in the Sefwi Bodi District of the Western North Region.
The General Corporal was part of a team on an anti-galamsey operation at Sefwi Amoaya in the district.
A statement issued by the police said investigations into the circumstances leading to the incident have already begun.
“Preliminary report indicates that the deceased Police Corporal together with a Police team were on anti-Illegal Mining Operation duty around the River Sui when the unfortunate incident happened.
“While investigations continue, the Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues and the Service as a whole.”