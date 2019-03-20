Police interdicts officers who assaulted Ghanaian Times Journalists

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted three of its officers who assaulted some Ghanaian Times Journalists in Accra.
The Police in a statement signed by ACP David Eklu said the IGP has directed for the immediate interdiction of the three officers for their involvement in an alleged assault on journalists from Ghanaian Times on 14th March 2019.
The statement also directs the Accra Regional Crime Officer to take over the investigation of the case from the Ministries Police Station.
Statement below:
Background
One policeman riding an unregistered motorbike hit the Ghanaian Times vehicle at about 8:45 am and sped off.
The police rider was said to have hit the left side of the front bumper and also broke the side mirror of the Nissan saloon car.
The pillion motor rider who was with the policeman reportedly saw what happened and tried to stop him, but the policeman later identified by Graphic Online as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit rode off.
The Ghanaian Times driver chased and managed to block the policeman on the motor around Kinbu, a few metres away from the accident scene.
Malik Sullemana reportedly got off the vehicle and started filming the exchanges between the policeman and the Ghanaian Times driver and the policeman reportedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone but was not successful.
Angered by the development, the policeman was said to have punched Sullemana in the face, and blood gushed out of his nose.
Other police officers and a soldier in uniform who were on a patrol and chanced on the development, reportedly joined their colleague to assault Sullemana who said he was “pushed, kicked, slapped, punched, insulted and head-butted.”
Sullemana’s colleagues, Rahaman and Raissa Sambou Ebu were also heckled.
Raissa collapsed and was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for treatment.
According to Sullemana, during the ensuing melee, Mrs Ebu collected his phone and gave it to the driver - Francis - for safekeeping.
He said the police insisted they needed the mobile phone and handcuffed and put him in a police vehicle and sent him to the Ministries Police Station and detained him for about four hours.
