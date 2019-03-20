Interior Minister apologizes for assault on Ghanaian Times journalist by Police officers

The Minister of Interior Ambrose Dery has apologized for the assault on some three Ghanaian Times journalist by a Police officer.
The three journalist Malik Sullemana, a court reporter, Mrs Raissa Sambou, a general reporter and Mr Salifu Abdul Rahman an assistant editor, were assaulted by a police officer with the help of ten other officers.
Reports suggest that the police officer jumped the red light and run into their vehicle.
There has been condemnation from several quarters in relation to the assault on the three journalist when they confronted the police officer for his act.
Interior Minister Ambrose Dery has apologized for the incident and calls it unfortunate.
"We apologize for what ever an agency under my sector had with the journalists"
He added most of the assault meted out against motorist could be avoided if the Police are better equipped.
"An incident happened recently about a police officer sittting in a car which resulted in a form of assualt, when the police have better equaipments they will not have to engage motorist like"
"All they will need to do is pick the number of the vehicle that flouted the traffic regulation and call their colleague to track them".
Many Ghanaians have called for an action to be taken against the Police officers who were involved in the assault.
Background
One policeman riding an unregistered motorbike hit the Ghanaian Times vehicle at about 8:45 am and sped off.
The police rider was said to have hit the left side of the front bumper and also broke the side mirror of the Nissan saloon car.
The pillion motor rider who was with the policeman reportedly saw what happened and tried to stop him, but the policeman later identified by Graphic Online as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit rode off.
The Ghanaian Times driver chased and managed to block the policeman on the motor around Kinbu, a few metres away from the accident scene.
Malik Sullemana reportedly got off the vehicle and started filming the exchanges between the policeman and the Ghanaian Times driver and the policeman reportedly attempted to snatch the mobile phone but was not successful.
Angered by the development, the policeman was said to have punched Sullemana in the face, and blood gushed out of his nose.
Other police officers and a soldier in uniform who were on a patrol and chanced on the development, reportedly joined their colleague to assault Sullemana who said he was “pushed, kicked, slapped, punched, insulted and head-butted.”
Sullemana’s colleagues, Rahaman and Raissa Sambou Ebu were also heckled.
Raissa collapsed and was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for treatment.
According to Sullemana, during the ensuing melee, Mrs Ebu collected his phone and gave it to the driver - Francis - for safekeeping.
He said the police insisted they needed the mobile phone and handcuffed and put him in a police vehicle and sent him to the Ministries Police Station and detained him for about four hours.
