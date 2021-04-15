Police kill suspected robber at Elmina

A suspected robber was killed by the police on Wednesday night at Elmina in the Central Region.
The suspect and his gang are said to have engaged the police in a shootout when the police tried to arrest them.
The police suspect he is linked to last Monday's robber and murder case at the Takoradi Market-Circle, reports Graphic Online's reporters in the Western Region, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu and Augustina Dzodzegbe.
A team of officers from the Western Regional Criminal Investigations Department with support from the SWAT team in Accra embarked on the operation on Wednesday night.
The suspects upon seeing the police are said to have fired at the police.
The police responded and it led to the death of one suspect.
Another suspect, Inusah Fuseini, aged 25, who was met at the hideout was arrested for interrogation.
A tortoise and some items including a talisman were found at the scene.
The police also retrieved one motorbike from the scene.
The suspect is said to have disguised the registration number of the motorbike by placing a sticker with different numbers on it.