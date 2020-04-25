Police on manhunt for 6 Nigeriens who escaped from quarantine centre in Kadjebi

The Police Command in the Oti Region has begun a manhunt for 6 Nigeriens who escaped from a mandatory quarantine centre in Kadjebi.
The Nigeriens were part of 37 commuters who were arrested last week.
The arrested persons are said to be returning from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region where they said the Covid-19 has affected business in the area.
District Chief Executive (DCE) of Kadzebi, Maxwell Asiedu blamed poor security for the ability for the 6 persons to escape.
"There was only one guard, this four-bedroom is a guest house...the police on duty said he also went out to buy credit card before he came they were not there."
He said the District Security Council have agreed to search for them.
"The following day DISEC met and deliberated on it, we have agreed that we are going to look for them. The way it looks it seems they are still around because all their belongings are still there, their chargers, slippers and other things. It means that they are still around only that maybe somebody has camped them in their room so we searching seriously for them."
The Upper West Police Commander DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko this month also narrated how a Nigerian COVID-19 escapee was arrested.
The 46-year-old Nigerian, Simon Okafor Chukudi, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, April 13, 2020, but disappeared from his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of the regional capital, Wa after health authorities informed him about his status.
He was arrested at Wa and has so far been transferred to the regional isolation centre.
DCOP Aboagye Nyarko has explained how he was arrested on April 16, 2020.
"An informant assisted us to arrest him at a hideout at Wa Polytechnic area, he had left his home and was with some friends in a different residence. We went to the residence around 10:00 pm and we found him there. We have been informed that he had already had contact with some persons, 7 in all, 5 men and 2 women and we have taken those people into quarantine too. I don't know his intentions for running away but what he did was bad, the community folks are now happy we have arrested him".