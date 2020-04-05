There's no confirmation of arrest of Guinean COVID-19 escapee - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that there has not been any confirmation of the arrest of the Guinean COVID-19 patient who escaped from quarantine.
The patient 21-year-old girl was part of 10 Guinean nationals who tested positive and were under quarantine at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
There were reports that the lady had been arrested in Accra and had been sent back to the North but Oppong Nkrumah speaking on Joy TV disclosed that there has not been any confirmation of her arrest.
The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed says the young lady sneaked out of the quarantine centre at night.
The situation led to the Northern Regional Minister put a ban on prostitution in Tamale and its environs.
Even though prostitution is illegal in Ghana Mr Saeed says this will help to curb the spread of COVID-19 because social distancing is key.
Mr Saeed said the police are doing everything possible to arrest the lady as they believe she is a threat to the general public.
Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on March 29 had announced that the Guinean patients would be repatriated but there seems to be a change of plan.
They are believed to have travelled to Ghana through Burkina Faso and Togo and were picked following Intelligence report, according to health officials.
Ghana's confirmed COVID-19 cases still stand at 214 with five deaths so far.