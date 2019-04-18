Police to deploy 14,000 officers for 2019 Easter festivities

Fourteen thousand police personnel are to be deployed across the country for this year’s Easter celebrations.
Commissioner of Police (COP), George Alex Mensah who informed journalists about the decision said, the personnel will be selected from units such as the Special Weapon Tactics (SWAT), Rapid Deployment Force, Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Counter Terrorism Unit, Highway Patrols, Formed Police Unit, and Marine Police Unit (MPU), among others.
COP Mensah said the personnel will be deployed to the beaches, convention centers, churches, public places including pubs and restaurants.
Also, 500 police personnel will be deployed particularly to Kwahu to support the Eastern Regional command during the Easter festivities in that part of the country.
He added that 100 personnel would also be sent to the Ashanti Region to ensure security during the 20 years celebrations of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.
Gov’t introducing Air Wing of Police Service
The Ghana Police Service is set to commence air policing as government says it is investing heavily to operationalize a new wing of the service, the Air Wing.
The new wing of the service will enhance the work of the police by enabling it to conduct aerial surveillance.
In March 2019, President Akufo-Addo announced the procurement of three helicopters as well as training of Police personnel as pilots and engineers to propel the agenda.
Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a hangar for the expected helicopters for the air wing of the Police, the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the air-wing of the service is necessary in the face of sophisticated crime.
“[The government] today is introducing an aspect of policing that Ghana has not known, the Air Wing of the police. You will realize that the police has the land, operations, marine operations by the marine police and now are introducing aerial capabilities to enhance the capacity of the Ghana police to take part in live operations, air cover to gather information and intelligence over whatever is happening on the ground. We have always depended on the Ghana Air Force to provide this and we are witnesses of the number of operations… But the president believes that while he continues to deal with enhancing the capacity of the military, we must have this air wing,” he said.
