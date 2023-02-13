Rigworld CEO punches Kojo Antwi over fundraiser for late father's funeral

The CEO of Rigworld Group, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban has moved to Ghanaian borga highlife great, Maestro Kojo Antwi for allegedly setting up a gofundme to raise £1 million for the funeral of his late father, Opanin Kwadwo Asiamah Asubonten.
In a tweet, Kofi Abban, who is also a board member of Asante Kotoko described Kojo Antwi as a “complete joke” saying that the musician has never done a free concert for his fans but is now reaching out to them for £1 million to bury his late father.
He then admonished Kwadwo to sell some of his properties in Accra and use the proceeds to bury his dad.
“Kojo Antwi is a complete joke!!! You want £1,000,000 to bury your late dad, Have you ever done a free concert for your loyal fans in Ghana ??? Sell three of your properties in Accra to fund your dads funeral,” the tweet read.
The tweet is starting to generate some conversation on social media as some think Kofi Abban is not being fair to the Maestro, others agree that indeed Kwadwo Antwi was yet to do a free concert for his fans because every concert of his is primed and people had to pay hard cash for it.
Kofi Abban was the man who facilitated the reconciliation between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale after many years of beefing.
Meanwhile, Kwadwo Antwi’s gofundme project for £1 million has so far generated a paltry £500.