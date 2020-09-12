Final feasibility report for Keta Port to be ready by December The final feasibility report for the proposed Keta port project is expected to…

Serena Williams makes US Open last four Serena Williams kept alive her hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam…

Senior law lecturer at University of Ghana, Prof Benneh reportedly murdered Senior lecturer of Law at the University of Ghana Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh has…

Belgium must return tooth of murdered Congolese leader, judge rules A Belgian judge has said that a tooth taken from the remains of the Congo’s…

Inflation for August falls to 10.5% A marginal drop in food inflation in the month of August 2020 pushed inflation…