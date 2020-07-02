Sir John was a passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, Akufo-Addo pays tribute 

President Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John.
The President in a tribute on Facebook said, "I received the news of the death of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his death are testimony to how people, in and out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), felt about him."
"Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, an outstanding stalwart of the NPP, strong defender of human rights as a lawyer, proud, a faithful adherent of the Christian Adventist faith – these were the multi-faceted aspects of the career and character of ‘Sir John’, which earned him considerable renown both as erstwhile General Secretary of the NPP and CEO of the Forestry Commission. Energetic, ebullient, jovial, with an exceptional sense of humour, and possessing a limitless store of folktales and proverbs, he affected positively every person with whom he came into contact. He was truly unforgettable, and our party and government owe him an immense debt for his work and commitment."
"My wife Rebecca and I extend our deepest condolences to his entire family. Sakora Wonoo has lost a valiant son. He will be widely missed."
"May the Good Lord bless him, and give him a peaceful place of abode in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again."
"Sir John, we will never forget you!!"
Forestry Commission boss and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Sir John was confirmed dead in Accra after a short illness.
Until his death, Sir John was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.
He died after testing positive for Covid-19.
He succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.