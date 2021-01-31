Some lawyers allegedly defrauding, having affair with wives of their clients in Ashanti Region

Some lawyers in the Ashanti Regional have been accused of defrauding and having an affair with wives of their clients.
According to the Regional Bar Association, they receive on the average four petitions a week concerning duping, defrauding and some having an affair with their clients' wives.
Vice President of the Ashanti Regional Bar Association Marie-Louise Simmons who made this known said some of the lawyers per the petition are even driving the vehicles of their clients.
"We had numerous petition weekly on average about four petitions a week against various lawyers who in one way or the other are alleged to have been duping and defrauding their client, some even driving their clients' vehicles, taking clients wives and all that and I'm serious about it."
Marie-Louise Simmons said even though they know they do not have jurisdiction as an association they try to settle matters between the parties before they reach the General Legal Counsel.
"We know at the Bar Association we may not have the mandate legally to punish anybody for that but what we have done at the Ashanti Regional Bar is to take some of these petitions from the clients invite the lawyers involved and try and settle matters before it gets to the General Legal Counsel."
Marie-Louise Simmons said some of the lawyers plead lack of jurisdiction forcing them to allow the cases to be handle by the General Legal Counsel.
"But of course as we always think as we are as lawyers some of them will come and plead lack of jurisdiction."
Some residents who also spoke with the media lament how bribery and corruption have affected the works of some lawyers in the region.