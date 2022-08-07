Stephen Ntim pays tribute to former NPP National Chairman, Harona Esseku

Stephen Ntim has paid a touching tribute to the former National Chairman of NPP Harona Esseku who died on Wednesday at the age of 88.
In a sorrowful tribute, Stephen Ntim, who is the current chairman of the NPP said "we have lost a great man".
"I received with shock the passing of our former National Chairman Haruna Esseku, he wrote on social media.
Chairman Esseku was a founding member of our great Party and became the National Chairman in 2001-2005 during which time I served as the 1st Vice Chairman. I have fond memories of us working together and I learnt so much from him, he was such an experienced politician. I will forever miss him.
My condolences to the family, NPP and Ghana at large. We have lost a great man. May his gentle soul find eternal rest."
The late Harona Esseku was honoured with the Order of the Star of Ghana award by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007.
He was married to Janet Esseku, a broadcaster who worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.
About his Political Career
The late Harona Esseku’s political career started in 1968 when he was elected by the Awutu’s, Effutu’s, Gomoa’s and Agona’s to represent them in the constituent assembly during the drafting of the constitution of the second republic.
He was the founding member of the Progress Party in 1969 and was elected on August 29, that year, to be the MP for Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency.
Harona Esseku became the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Busia administration at age 35. He was the Minister for Transport and Communications.
At the onset of the third republic, he became a founding member of the Popular Front Party (PFP) and later a member of the steering committee of the party. In 1992, he was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was elected the chairman from 2001 to 2005.