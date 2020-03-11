Suspected case of coronavirus at Berekum tests negative

A suspected case of coronavirus at Berekum in the Bono Region has tested negative.
The case involved a Ghanaian who had returned from Spain which has recorded 1,700 reported cases with 37 deaths.
The Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kofi Issah in an interview with Citi FM said the patient reported to the Berekum community hospital with symptoms of the virus.
"He came with the symptoms which have been suggestive of the virus to one of the health facilities there, so normally the health staff have been taught to check if someone fits into the case but he has also travelled from Spain three days prior to when he came with the symptom. So once they check and he fits in the case definition, they then inform the rapid response team and they meet with the patient take his sample from him and manage to get him to a place where they can actually quarantine him, it is his own house.."
But series of test conducted on the blood sample has tested negative.
"The result was taken, someone had to travel throughout the night and then send the sample to Kumasi and Accra, and we got the result which was negative."
Akufo-Addo suspends foreign travels for public officials
President Akufo-Addo has suspended temporarily foreign travels for all public officials.
According to the government, this constitutes measures it has taken to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
In a statement issued by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and addressed to all sector Ministers and their deputies, Regional Ministers and their deputies, all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives, and all Heads of Government Agencies, the Chief of Staff stressed that only essential and critical foreign travels will be considered and, thereafter, approved.
“The directive, together with other measures being put in place by Government, is intended to protect the general public from contracting the virus. Please take note and ensure compliance,”the statement added.