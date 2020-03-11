GHS directs all regions to establish treatment centres to contain coronavirus in case of outbreak

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has directed all regions to establish treatment centres as part of measures to contain coronavirus should there be an outbreak.
Ghana has so far tested 54 cases but all turned out negative. But with confirmed cases in neighbouring Togo and Burkina Faso, the country is stepping up preparedness to deal with the global pandemic.
Head of disease surveillance at the GHS Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe says the service is leaving nothing to chance.
"We are looking at the points of entry if you are a regional health facility, level of preparedness, what you need to do, the kind of training you need, so there are so many things the Director-General has put in place. We have recorded 54 cases with all testing negative so it tells you the health people have knowledge in how to sustain the virus."
He also announced the deployment of resources to all centres.
"Some we need little resources, the Ministry and the GHS is trying to give other centres some funds so they can carry on other activities, we held several discussions so we are sure of our level of preparedness".
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has suspended temporarily foreign travels for all public officials.
According to the government, this constitutes measures it has taken to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.
However, it will be recalled that, at the 63rd Independence Day Celebration, in Kumasi, on 6th March 2020, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to stop shaking hands completely and cover their mouths when their cough and sneeze to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease.