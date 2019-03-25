Takoradi abduction:Family accuses police of not cooperating to facilitate arrest

Family members of a babe abducted in Takoradi in the Central Region are accusing the market circle police of not being cooperative in arresting the suspect.
The one-year-old baby was abducted by a middle-aged woman last Friday in Takoradi whilst the mother was attending to customers at the market circle. Barely 72 hours of the incidence the family of the boy is accusing the police officer in charge of investigations into the case, chief inspector Danso of failing to invite them to assist in investigations.
According to the victim's grandfather: ''So we discussed with the CID that we wanted one policeman to accompany us to go to the bank and plead with them if they can give us their CCTV camera. The CID said he was the only one at post so we should wait for the Station Master. A friend of my in-law came to the station and said he knows the station master so he called the station officer.
''On the phone, the station officer said he was at home so when he comes to the station we will meet him. I came home with my son, we went back to the station. It was about 1 o'clock he hasn't reported to the office,''he added.
Meanwhile, the police of the Regional headquarters in Sekondi Takoradi had a meeting today March 25 2019 to begin investigations into the matter.
