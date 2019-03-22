Security Official in a video kicking a suspect in the head not a policeman-Police Service

The Ghana Police Service says the security official seen in a video kicking the head of a suspect is not a policeman.
The Police Service in a statement signed by ASP Simon Tenku of the Public Affairs Department of the service said the attention of the police administration has been drawn to a video which has gone viral on social media, in which a uniformed person is seen kicking a young man who was kneeling before some civilians.
The person seen kicking the victim in the said video is not a police officer. He is a civilian, a Metropolitan guard of the Swedru Municipal Assembly.
The Statement added that preliminary investigation shows that at about 3: 00 pm on Thursday, 21st March 2019 at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, the victim was arrested by the civilians including Metropolitan guards of the Swedru Municipal Assembly for an alleged offence. The civilians started assaulting the victim/suspect, however, when the attention of a police officer on duty nearby was drawn to the scene, the officer went to the rescue of the victim and filed a report at the Agona Swedru Police Station.
Statement below:
