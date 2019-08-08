Takoradi Kidnapping : 3rd suspect arrested in Nigeria

A third suspect has been arrested in Nigeria in connection with the kidnapped Takoradi girls.
Two other suspects Samuel Udoetuk Willis and John Orji are already in custody and are facing trial.
According to Starr FM, processes are underway to extradite the third suspect to Ghana.
Again, he was in the country monitoring the court proceedings of the kidnapping case. He arrived in Koforidua on July 29, 2019, and left for Takoradi 3 hours later to monitor court proceedings of the suspects in this case.
The third suspect was arrested by the Nigerian police who are collaborating with the Ghana Police Service. He is also a key member who was assigned to monitor proceedings to ensure the suspects do not say more than they are supposed to say.
The Ghana Police were able to access some social media conversations between the third suspect and (main suspect) Udoetuk Wills which seeks to suggest that he played a massive role in the kidnapping case than just monitoring court proceedings.
So far, four remains have been discovered by the police in connection with investigations into the kidnappings.
Meanwhile, two families of the missing girls have backtracked on their stance not to allow the police to take samples for DNA tests on some discovered bodies at the premises of the kidnap suspect.
The Bentum and Korankye families have given the green light for the samples to be taken, spokesperson of the families Michael Grant Hayford said:
“We are in a country where we have to respect our elders and the rule of law. The result is what we are all looking out for.”
However, he insisted the families believe the girls are still alive.
“We still believe the girls [discovered bodies] are not our loved ones''.
The three families had earlier mentioned they are not going to cooperate with the police for the DNA test because they have lost confidence in the police service.
