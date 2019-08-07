Takoradi Kidnapping : We believe our girls are alive - Families

The families of the Takoradi missing girls say they believe their missing daughters are alive despite the discovery of some human remains presumed to be that of the girls.
The Police last Friday discovered some human remains at Kasawrodo which are believed to be that of the three missing Takoradi girls.
The human remains were discovered and retrieved from a septic tank behind the home of the key suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
The Police again yesterday discovered another set of human remains at a hideout of the suspect Samuel Udutoek Wills.
A non-governmental organization, Child Rights International, CRI earlier on urged the families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi to give access to the police to perform DNA tests on discovered human remains at the premises of the suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
The families stated on Monday that they have lost confidence in the Ghana Police Service. They are therefore calling for an independent body to conduct a DNA test on the discovered bodies believed to be their loved ones.
But speaking to Starr FM, the spokesperson for the aggrieved families, Michael Grant Hayford indicated that they are ready to cooperate with the police for a DNA test. Adding to that they said they are not open to any other option beyond getting their relatives alive.
“The Police should keep on looking for the skeletons they are looking for, we believe the words of the CID boss, the national security minister and the interior minister that our girls are alive.”
The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu disclosed that cloths and sandals believed to belong to one of the Takoradi missing girls were previously found at the place where a fourth remains has now been discovered.
