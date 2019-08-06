Takoradi Kidnapping: Police discover 4th set of human parts in kidnapper's hideout

The Police have discovered a fourth set of human remains from a well at Nkroful new site in Takoradi, the Western Region.
The set of human parts was discovered at a hideout of the suspect Samuel Udutoek. The remains were found in an uncompleted building.
This brings the number of remains to four and investigations are underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.
The Police last week retrieved human parts from a septic tank at his apartment with suspicion these could be the victims of the kidnapping.
The Police has however revealed that it is only after forensic examination on all the bodies they will be able to confirm if the human parts are those of the girls or otherwise.
“As part of Investigations into the three (3) Takoradi kidnapped girls, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Western Regional Command earlier this evening August 2, 2019, conducted an operation at kansaworodo a suburb of Takoradi. During the operation which took place at about 7pm, some human remains were retrieved from a septic tank at an uncompleted building.
The building was previously occupied by convict Samuel Odeoutuk Willis who is one of the accused persons standing trial for allegedly kidnapping the three (3) Takoradi girls.
