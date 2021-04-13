Takoradi: Man shot in a daylight robbery dies

The victim of an armed robbery incident on Monday, April 12, at Amanful, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region, has died.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, was shot by the armed robbers who subsequently bolted with an undisclosed amount of money.
The deceased was in the company of his wife when the incident occurred.
The administrator of the Takoradi Hospital, Reverend Osei Owusu, confirmed the death of the man on Tuesday.
The robbery incident happened in broad daylight.
It said the robbers trailed the couple who were returning from a bank where they had gone to withdraw a colossal amount of money.
The couple, suspecting danger, parked their private vehicle at East Amanful only to be pounced on by their attackers.
The armed men shot the thighs of their victims, took the bag containing the money and rode on their motorbikes in the full glare of the public.
This is the third series of crimes committed between Friday and Monday with the same modus operandi.
The first incident happened on Friday evening at about 7pm at Ahenkofi in the Metropolis where the robbers made away with all the money of a mobile money vendor after shooting him on the thigh.
The second incident happened at the Takoradi Harbour Taxi area on Saturday, where another mobile money vendor was also robbed at about 7pm.